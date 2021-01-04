Police arrest Peoria man in connection with a fatal shooting

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting. They say 19-year-old David Sanchez of Peoria was taken into custody after officers responded to reports of an argument outside a home Sunday morning. Police say a 19-year-old man was found shot and lying on a street and he was declared dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet. Witnesses told police that the shooting appeared to involve two people who knew each other, but a motive isn’t immediately known. Police say enough evidence was gathered to arrest Sanchez, who is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.