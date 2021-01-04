Late-season failures put pressure on Kingsbury, Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona didn’t make the playoffs for a fifth straight year after a late-season collapse. The Cardinals finished with an 8-8 record that is a three-game improvement from 2019. The franchise raised expectations with a 6-3 start but lost five of its last seven games. There will be considerable pressure on coach Kliff Kingsbury to make the playoffs in his third season. Kyler Murray threw for nearly 4,000 yards in his second season. Several veteran players are free agents, including receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson, running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Haason Reddick.