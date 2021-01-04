Judge keeps Arizona trucker jailed in bicyclists’ death case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas deemed an Arizona truck driver accused of killing five bicyclists on a Nevada highway last month a danger to the community and a risk not to return to court.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the judge on Monday ordered Jordan Barson jailed without bail pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21.

Barson’s court-appointed attorney asked for bail to be set at $20,000, but the judge noted Barson could face 100 years in prison if he’s convicted of all charges.

The Dec. 10 crash also injured several other recreational bicyclists making an annual group ride on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight, Nevada.