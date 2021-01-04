Ducey to deliver ‘state of the state’ speech virtually

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will deliver his annual “state of the state” address virtually. Ducey’s office on Monday announced the unprecedented arrangement to limit the spread of COVID-19. In lieu of his traditional speech to lawmakers and state dignitaries on the floor of the state House, Ducey will speak Monday from his office at the state Capitol. Ducey has traditionally used his speech on the first day of the Legislative session to tout his successes and lay out his priorities for the coming year. The House and Senate plan to begin the session on schedule Monday despite the pandemic. Air filters, plexiglass dividers, mask requirements and other safety measures will be in place.