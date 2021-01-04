Arizona reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Arizona health officials have reported more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. The latest figures released Monday by the Arizona Department of Health Services come as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus hit a new high. Officials say 54% of in-patient hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19 related. The number of people in intensive care units because of the virus is also at a record high. Health officials say only 7% of intensive care beds remain available. Arizona has confirmed a total of 561,542 COVID-19 cases and 9,064 deaths since the pandemic began.