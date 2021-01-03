Wolford, defense lead Rams past Arizona 18-7, into playoffs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs with an 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown to lead yet another dominant defensive performance by the Rams. They earned their third postseason berth in four years under coach Sean McVay. Kyler Murray passed for 87 yards after sitting out for most of the first three quarters with an ankle injury for the Cardinals, who missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.