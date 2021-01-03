Wilson, Lockett help Seahawks rally for 26-23 win over 49ers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers to end the season on a four-game winning streak. Seattle’s playoff seeding didn’t change because Green Bay and New Orleans both won. The Seahawks earned the No. 3 spot in the NFC and will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend. Seattle appeared in serious trouble early in the fourth quarter when it trailed 16-6. But Wilson hit Lockett on touchdowns of 6 and 4 yards to help Seattle push ahead.