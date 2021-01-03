No. 6 Arizona routs Cal 69-33 after loss to No. 1 Stanford

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and No. 6 Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 69-33 rout over winless California. Arizona led by 17 after one quarter, 29 at halftime and shot 51% overall. The Wildcats had a 50-22 advantage in the paint, 27-7 on the break and scored 26 points off Cal’s 31 turnovers. McDonald also had six steals. Dalayah Daniels led the Bears with 12 points.