No. 1 Stanford holds off Arizona State 68-60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds and Kiana Williams had 16 points to lead No. 1 Stanford to a 68-60 Pac-12 victory over stubborn Arizona State. Haley Jones, who was averaging a double-double, had eight points and seven rebounds and Lexie Hull had seven points for the Cardinal (9-0, 6-0), who have held every opponent to 61 points or fewer. Jaddan Simmons had 16 points and Taya Hanson had 15 for the Sun Devils (7-3, 3-3), who missed their first 10 field goal attempts and trailed 19-2 before recovering to make it a game.