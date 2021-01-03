Injured Murray disappointed after Cardinals’ hopes dashed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kyler Murray’s injured right ankle was the least of his concerns after the Arizona Cardinals’ postseason hopes were dashed with an 18-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray’s disappointment at not being able to get a late-season win stung more. Murray didn’t play most of the game after being injured on the opening series. He came back during the fourth quarter. Arizona finishes the season 8-8, but lost five of its final seven games.