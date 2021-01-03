George scores 39 points, Clippers hold off Suns 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George scored 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-107 on Sunday night after nearly blowing a 31-point lead in a matchup of two of the Western Conference’s top early season teams. At 5-2, the Clippers are tied with the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers for the West lead. George was 7 of 10 from 3-point range and Los Angeles was 17 of 29 overall. Kawhi Leonard added 15 points, but shot 4 of 21 from the field. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 25 points, and Deandre Ayton added 24. They had won four in a row and 13 of 14 dating to their perfect run in the NBA bubble.