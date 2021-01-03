Arizona hits new daily high in COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials report a record daily high of more than 17,200 new confirmed coronavirus cases. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Sunday there were 17,234 new cases. That eclipses the previous record of about 12,000 set in early December. No new deaths were reported Sunday. Health officials also reported that just 7% of hospital beds were available statewide and 61% of intensive care unit beds were occupied by people with COVID-19. A department spokesman tells the Arizona Republic the jump in daily cases could be due to Christmas gatherings.