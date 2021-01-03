49ers finally head home after season-ending loss to Seahawks

After an injury-plagued campaign that ended with more than a month on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are happy finally to put the disappointing 2020 season behind them. The Niners ended this season the same way they ended the last one blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead before falling to the Seattle Seahawks 26-23. While the feelings after blowing that lead to Kansas City in the Super Bowl were anger and frustration, the mood after this loss was a sense of relief for the 49ers. They are eager to get home after spending the last month of the season in Arizona because of COVID-19 restrictions.