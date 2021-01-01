Truck crashes through wall, into home;1 killed, 4 injured

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A tractor-trailer rig getting off a Mesa freeway crashed through a wall and into a house, killing one person and injuring four others, authorities said. Police said the person killed was among 10 people inside the home when the crash occurred Thursday night and that the truck driver was among those injured. Police spokesman Nik Rasheta said impairment hadn’t been ruled out but that the preliminary investigation indicated the truck’s driver may have had a medical emergency before the crash near a U.S. 60 off-ramp. The truck went fully into the home, pushing a car that was in the garage outside.