Police officer injured in collision with wrong-way vehicle

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says an officer and the wrong-way driver of a pickup truck both suffered serious injuries in a collision early Friday morning. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the collision occurred just after another driver reported a wrong-way vehicle on East Cactus Road and that the officer in a westbound patrol SUV could not react in time to get out of the way of the pickup. Fortune said investigators preliminarily suspected that impairment and speed were factors in the crash. No identities were released.