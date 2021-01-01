No. 1 Stanford routs No. 6 Arizona 81-54, win streak hits 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout. The Cardinal took care of No. 10 UCLA on Monday and kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in four days. Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15-2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. The Cardinal kept up the pressure and finished with a 51-32 rebounding advantage to avenge a loss to the Wildcats a year ago. Sam Thomas led Arizona with 14 points.