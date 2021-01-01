High court sets hearing for Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ law

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in March on an Arizona law that prohibits anyone but a household member or caregiver from returning another person’s early election ballot. The Arizona Republic reported that a federal appeals court struck down Arizona’s ban on so-called “ballot harvesting” last year, ruling that it violated the Voting Rights Act and disproportionately affects minority voters. The case began after Republicans in Arizona passed the law and Democrats sued, arguing the practice is important for voters who do not have transportation, a nearby polling place or timely mail service. Republicans argued the law would curb potential fraud.