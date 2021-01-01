Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1

DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach’s challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to an NBA-best 5-1 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Friday night. They were last 5-1 in 2009-10. Playing a night after winning at Utah, the Suns showed signs of fatigue late in surrendering a 16-point advantage. With Phoenix Leading 102-100 with 30.9 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul on Gary Harris. But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact. Phoenix got the jump ball and Paul hit a 15-footer to send the Suns to the win.