Arizona starts 2021 with over 10K virus cases, 151 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began 2021 by reporting over 10,000 additional known COVID-19 cases as the state’s death toll from the pandemic passed 9,000 and the surge kept hospitals nearly full. The additional 10,060 additional cases with 51 deaths reported Friday increased the state’s totals since the pandemic started to over 530,000 cases and 9,015 deaths. With COVID-19 patients occupying 61% of intensive care beds statewide and hospitals reporting only 7% of all inpatient beds not in use, the state Department of Health Services urged people to be vigilant, wear masks and to physically distance around people not in their households.