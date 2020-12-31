Coconino County Deputy DA appointed to Arizona Appeals Court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County Deputy County Attorney Brian Furuya has been appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals. Gov. Doug Ducey appointed him to replace the retiring Judge Kenton D. Jones. Furuya has been with Coconino County since January 2016. He’s a past president of the State Bar of Arizona and the Coconino County Bar Association. County Attorney Bill Ring said it’s been an honor to work with him and will miss him but looks forward “to calling him Judge Furuya.” Ring says he “embodies goodness and respect and maintains an unending commitment to the United States Constitution.”