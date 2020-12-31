Booker scores 25, Suns overwhelm Jazz for 106-95 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 106-95 victory over the Utah Jazz for their first 4-1 start since 2009. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder added 16 points apiece for the Suns. The Suns had six players score in double figures and never trailed over the final three quarters while shooting 51.5% from 3-point range. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Mike Conley chipped in 16 points. The Jazz are 0-2 at home to start the 2020-21 season.