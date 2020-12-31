Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl. San Jose State had to play without its two coordinators and Mountain West Conference player of the year Cade Hall due to COVID-19 and other issues. The Cardinals took advantage, quick-hitting their way down the field on offense after Phillips’ interception for a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. The Mid-American champions bogged down in the second half but had four interceptions to win their first bowl game in 10 tries.