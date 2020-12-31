Arizona uses balance attack to rout Washington 80-53

SEATTLE (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points off the bench, Jordan Brown added 12 points, and Arizona routed Washington 80-53. The Wildcats nearly had five players finish in double figures, jumping to a big first-half lead and using an early run in the second half to blow the game open. The Wildcats led by as many as 30 in the closing seconds. Ąžuolas Tubelis and Terrell Brown Jr. both finished with 10 points and three other Wildcats scored at least eight. Quade Green led the Huskies with 23 points but no other Washington player scored more than seven