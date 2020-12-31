$250k bond set for man accused of discarding human remains

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Bond has been set at $250,000 for a man accused of discarding human remains in remote areas of central Arizona. Walter Harold Mitchell had his initial appearance Wednesday in justice court. He appeared via video from the Yavapai County jail, a day after being arrested in metropolitan Phoenix. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has accused him of dumping nearly 30 body parts believed to have been used for medical research on the outskirts of Prescott. A judge appointed a public defender for Mitchell. The Yavapai County Public Defender’s Office did not respond to an email request for comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.