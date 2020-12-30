Arizona reports over 5K additional COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported over 5,000 additional known COVID-19 cases and 78 additional deaths while related hospitalizations statewide continued to set pandemic records. The Department of Health Services reported 5,267 additional known cases as the statewide totals during the outbreak reached 512,489 cases and 8,718 deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday reached a pandemic-high record of 4,526, the latest in a string of records set this month. The 1,076 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds also were a record and occupied 61% of all ICU beds. Arizona had the third-highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week. behind California and Tennessee.