Crowder scores season-high 21, Suns blow out Pelicans 111-86

PHOENIX (AP) — Jae Crowder scored a season-high 21 points, Cameron Johnson added 18 and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 111-86 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Six Suns scored in double figures as they improved their record to 3-1. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne also added 13 points and Dario Saric scored 10. New Orleans fell to 2-2 this season. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 20 points and 9-of-13 shooting