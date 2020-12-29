Arizona vaccination priorities include people 75 and older

PHOENIX (AP) — A state committee of public health experts has decided that Arizonans 75 and older should be among those prioritized in the second phase of distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19. Older people are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office said the committee’s recommendation aligns with updated federal recommendations. The first phase of vaccinations include front-line health care providers, emergency medical service workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Vaccinations of those groups is underway. Along with people 75 and older, groups recommended for prioritization in the second phase include teachers, child care providers, law enforcement personnel and corrections workers.