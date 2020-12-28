Woman shot, killed by Phoenix police after pointing handgun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say officers shot and killed a woman after she pointed a handgun at them. Sgt. Maggie Cox says the shooting occurred Monday around 12:15 a.m. when officers conducting a traffic stop in west Phoenix suddenly hired gunfire. A female officer heading toward where the shots were heard was flagged down by a woman. Police say the woman appeared to be concealing a weapon on her right side. According to authorities, she refused other officers’ commands and turned toward them while pointing a handgun. Cox says that is when two officers shot her. The 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.