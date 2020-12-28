Saturday’s 49ers-Cards game has 11.2 million viewers online

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saturday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals set a record for the largest audience to stream an NFL game. The game — which was streamed primarily on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch — delivered an estimated 11.2 total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million, more than doubling the previous high. The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars 2015 game in London, which was streamed on Yahoo!, averaged 2.1 million. The NFL and Amazon say that the average viewing duration was 82 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than the average engagement rate for an NFL game online.