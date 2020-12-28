Number of total COVID-19 cases in Arizona now over 500,000

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona since the pandemic began has now surpassed 500,000 as hospitals deal with a record high of hospitalizations. The Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday reported 10,086 new coronavirus cases and 42 related deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 504,423 and the total deaths at 8,469. The agency also reported 1,007 intensive care unit patients with COVID-19, the highest that figure has ever been. Only 9% of ICU beds statewide remain available. COVID-19 patients account for 4,390 hospitalizations overall, which is also an all-time high.