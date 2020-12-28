Jared Goff to miss Rams’ season finale after thumb surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff will miss the Los Angeles Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Coach Sean McVay says Goff could return a week later if the Rams make the playoffs. John Wolford will take his first NFL snaps as Goff’s replacement when the Rams host the Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams also will be without leading rusher Darrell Henderson, who is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Rookie running back Cam Akers may be able to return from his own high ankle sprain after missing just one game.