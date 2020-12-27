Phoenix police: Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested the man they say turned himself in after a fatal hit-and-run Saturday. Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Jessica Lightner, and have said she died at the scene of the accident. Police had been looking for the driver of 1997 Nissan pickup that hit the woman around 1 a.m. The car was abandoned a few blocks away. The driver and passenger have spoken to the police after turning themselves in. After speaking with both men, police say they’ve charged 35-year-old Sergio Campa Nareja with leaving the scene of the fatal accident.