COVID-19 patients fill more than half of Arizona ICU beds

PHOENIX (AP) — A record number of COVID-19 patients are in the ICU in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services says a new high of 988 patients with the disease are occupying intensive care unit beds Sunday, accounting for 56% of the beds statewide. Arizona is having its worst surge since July, when 970 people with the virus were in the ICU — accounting for 57% of available beds. The number of available ICU beds is about 10%. The health department recorded three deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 8,427. An additional 1,296 confirmed cases were also reported, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 494,337.