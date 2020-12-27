Skip to Content

COVID-19 patients fill more than half of Arizona ICU beds

12:26 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A record number of COVID-19 patients are in the ICU in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services says a new high of 988 patients with the disease are occupying intensive care unit beds Sunday, accounting for 56% of the beds statewide. Arizona is having its worst surge since July, when 970 people with the virus were in the ICU — accounting for 57% of available beds. The number of available ICU beds is about 10%. The health department recorded three deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 8,427. An additional 1,296 confirmed cases were also reported, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 494,337. 

Associated Press

