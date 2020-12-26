Desert downer: Cards lose game and control of playoff fate

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals no longer control their playoff fate after a 20-12 loss to the 49ers on Saturday. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they’ll take the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC field because of a tiebreaker with the Cardinals. Arizona had a rough offensive performance against the 49ers. Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray threw zero touchdowns, one interception and hobbled off the field after taking a hard hit on the team’s final offensive play of the game.