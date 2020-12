GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have traded veteran center Derek Stepan to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. Stepan played three seasons with the Coyotes, providing scoring and a veteran influence in the locker room. The 30-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists last season while helping Arizona earn its first postseason appearance since 2012.