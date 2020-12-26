Skip to Content

Cardinals’ Murray injured on final drive against 49ers

5:55 pm AP - Arizona News

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered an apparent right leg injury on the Cardinals’ final play against San Francisco. Murray was hit by the 49ers’ Alex Barrett after making a throw as the Cardinals tried to rally in the closing seconds. Murray’s fourth-down throw fell incomplete, clinching San Francisco’s 20-12 victory, and he rolled over in pain. Murray lay on the field as Arizona’s trainers attended to him and he limped off the field after a couple of minutes. He appeared to be in considerable pain on the Cardinals’ bench and lingered there before heading off to the locker room.

