Cardinals fairly healthy for pivotal game vs. 49ers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are fairly healthy as they try make a push for their first trip to the playoffs since 2015. Running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, tight end Dan Arnold and linebacker Haason Reddick are all available after being listed as questionable on the injury report. The San Francisco 49ers will be without cornerback Richard Sherman and receiver Deebo Samuel for Saturday’s game. Arizona can clinch a playoff berth this weekend if it beats the 49ers and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.