Arizona reports 10th straight day of over 5,000 virus cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported more than 5,000 additional known COVID-19 cases for the 10th straight day, as the surge put a pandemic-high number of virus patients in intensive care beds across the state. The state Department of Health Services reported 6,106 additional known cases and 15 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 493,041 cases and 8,424 deaths. The 983 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds on Friday occupied 55% of all such beds. Only 9% of ICU beds were available and not in use. Arizona has third-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation over the past week, behind California and Tennessee.