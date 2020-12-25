Virus outbreak is Arizona’s top story of 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is Arizona’s top news story of the year. What started as a single case of a new coronavirus infecting someone affiliated with Arizona State University in late January spiraled into a vast outbreak afflicting hundreds of thousands in the state. Arizona also made historic shifts in its choice of Joe Biden for president and in sending a second Democrat to the U.S. Senate. The year was marked, too, by protests over racial injustice, the death of Arizona’s first elected woman governor, the federal execution of a Navajo man and the race to complete a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.