Star TE George Kittle set to return for 49ers

The injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers will be getting star tight end George Kittle back for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Kittle will be activated off injured reserve before Saturday’s game and see his first action since breaking his foot Nov. 1 against Seattle. Kittle is one of several key players to miss significant time for San Francisco this season, derailing the team’s chances of making it back to the playoffs after making the Super Bowl last season.