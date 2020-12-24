Kingsbury: Cardinals LB Gardeck to IR with knee injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said linebacker Dennis Gardeck is out for the rest of the regular season and will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Gardeck had a surprise emergence as one of Arizona’s biggest playmakers on defense and is second on the team with seven sacks. The 26-year-old was a special teams ace during his first two seasons. He hadn’t played a defensive snap in the NFL until 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones was lost for the season because of a biceps injury in October. Gardeck was hurt in Sunday’s 33-26 win against the Eagles. He had two sacks in the game before the injury.