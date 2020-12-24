Hearing postponed for truck driver who killed 5 bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge postponed the initial hearing for an Arizona truck driver who struck and killed five bicyclists completing a loop through the desert in California and Nevada. Jordan Alexander Barson is expected to face 14 felony charges for reckless driving and driving under the influence; He was scheduled to appear in court in Las Vegas on Thursday, but is quarantining in the Clark County Detention Center due to COVID-19. A judge postponed his initial hearing to December 30. Barson, of Kingman, Arizona, told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel. A prosecutor says blood tests showed he had amounts of methamphetamine in his system.