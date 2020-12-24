Booker, Bridges lead new-look Suns past Mavericks 106-102

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-102 in the season opener for both teams. Chris Paul had eight points and five assists in his Suns debut. The 10-time All-Star was traded to Phoenix from Oklahoma City in the offseason. The Suns’ bench played well with Cam Johnson scoring 15 points. The Mavericks rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter but couldn’t take the lead. Luka Doncic overcame a slow start to lead the Mavericks with 32 points.