Arizona hosts San Francisco with playoff bid in sight

The Arizona Cardinals have a playoff bid in sight for the first time since 2015 when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Cardinals have an 8-6 record and are alone in the No. 7 and final spot of the NFC playoff race. They can clinch a spot in the postseason if they beat the 49ers on Saturday and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Cardinals have won two straight games. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards in last week’s game against the Eagles.