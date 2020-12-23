Two indicted for ballot harvesting in Arizona’s Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Attorney General’s Office says two people have been accused of ballot harvesting in the state’s Yuma County. The office announced Wednesday that a state Grand Jury has indicted Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez on one count each of ballot abuse, or ballot harvesting. They are both from the Yuma County city of San Luis, Arizona. The indictment alleges that during the August 2020 primary election, the two knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person in violation of Arizona law, then deposited them into a ballot box to be processed by the Yuma County Recorder.