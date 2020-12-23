Pellington, No. 6 Arizona women blow out Idaho 96-42

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Puejo had all of her 14 points in the first half to lead the sixth-ranked Arizona women to a 96-42 victory over Idaho. Cate Reese scored 12 points, Aari McDonald had 11 points and six assists and Lauren Ware had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds or the Wildcats, who got 58 points from their bench. McDonald has scored in double figures in 73 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA. Beyonce Bea had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Gina Marxen had 11 points for the Vandals, who shot 26.4% from the field.