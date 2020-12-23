NHL schedule: 868 games in 116 days, back-to-backs and more

The NHL has released a first-of-its-kind schedule with the season opening on Jan. 13. It features four realigned divisions based on geography. Teams will play only their division rivals during the 56-game regular season that ends on May 8. It includes an all-Canadian North Division. The three remaining eight-team divisions are made up of the league’s 24 U.S.-based franchises. They will face each division opponent eight times. It is a schedule full of quirks.