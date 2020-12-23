Judge will not force county to obey subpoena on Arizona vote

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Phoenix is declining to immediately force the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to comply with a sweeping subpoena involving the presidential election. Republicans in the state Senate are demanding access to voting machines, copies of all mail ballots and other materials from the election. Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said legislative Republicans did not follow the appropriate procedure to enforce a legislative subpoena. Lawmakers say they’re entitled to investigate the way the election was conducted. The supervisors say lawmakers are seeking private voting information. No evidence of widespread voter or election fraud has emerged in eight lawsuits challenging Arizona’s election results.