Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists due in Vegas court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The driver of a truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a Nevada highway arrived Wednesday in custody in Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to face a judge Thursday on felony driving under the influence charges. Jordan Barson is expected to have a lawyer representing him on 12 charges also including reckless driving in the Dec. 10 crash on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight, Nevada. Barson, of Kingman, Arizona, told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel. A prosecutor says blood tests showed he had amounts of methamphetamine in his system.