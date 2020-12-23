Banner Health hospitals, ICUs are filling up in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) — The top doctor for Arizona’s largest hospital chain says three of its Phoenix-area hospitals are operating above their typical capacity. Arizona’s surging infections filled the beds at Banner Health’s Thunderbird, Desert and University hospitals. Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel says Banner’s intensive care units are at 160% of their typical winter peak. The state on Wednesday reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the seventh straight day with a number above 5,000. It’s also continued to set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Only 8% of all hospital beds and 7% of adult intensive care unit beds are available in Arizona.